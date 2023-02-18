iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after buying an additional 156,701 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,379,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after buying an additional 191,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 468.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 697,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 574,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

ESGE stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

