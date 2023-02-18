FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.27.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

