Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.44 Million Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 67,859 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.74% of Arch Resources worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,092 shares of company stock worth $159,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of ARCH opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.61. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

