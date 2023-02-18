Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $239.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.68. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

