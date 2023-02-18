FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

