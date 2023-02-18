Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,837 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.