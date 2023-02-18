FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 185.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 105.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

DFS opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

