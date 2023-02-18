Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $87.05 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

