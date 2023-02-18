Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.