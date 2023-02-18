ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 648.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,289,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day moving average is $195.55.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,293 shares of company stock worth $14,799,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

