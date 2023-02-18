FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $124.80 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.