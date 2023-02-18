Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

WIX stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

