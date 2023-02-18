VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 20.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in VeriSign by 7.8% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,885 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

