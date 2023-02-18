Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.10 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 175,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.