Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Masco were worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 521,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.03 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

