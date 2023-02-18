Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.04 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 6.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Copart Stock Down 0.8 %

CPRT stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.