Dakota Wealth Management Sells 545 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

