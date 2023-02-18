Dakota Wealth Management Has $408,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

