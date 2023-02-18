Dakota Wealth Management Has $418,000 Holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $128,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $143,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

ECAT stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. This is a boost from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

