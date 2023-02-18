H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,066 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block Stock Down 0.8 %
H&R Block stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $48.76.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
H&R Block Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
