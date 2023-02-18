The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,381 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 2.2 %

Southern stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

