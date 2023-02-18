Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 5,974 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $281.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.28. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

