Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 5,974 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $281.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.28. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
