Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $404.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.33 and a 200-day moving average of $412.46. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.