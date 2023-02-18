Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 109,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $944,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $3,317,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

