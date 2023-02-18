Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 45,899 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,899 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,034,000 after acquiring an additional 182,132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,124,000 after buying an additional 429,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.