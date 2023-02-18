Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,954 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.47.

LYB stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

