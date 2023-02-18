Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,292 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

