Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 56,611 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,611 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.01 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

