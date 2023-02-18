Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $228.15 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

