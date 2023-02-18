Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,477 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hess by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Bank of America raised their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of HES opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

