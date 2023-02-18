Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $395.62 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $605.62. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

