Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,108 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

