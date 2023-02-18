PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Insider Wayne Wasechek Sells 1,800 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $591,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

