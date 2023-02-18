Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,261 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.