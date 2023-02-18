Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $236.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.66. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

