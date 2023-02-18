Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 25,452 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,452 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,110,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,578,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $141.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

