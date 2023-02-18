Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,923 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

