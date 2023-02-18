LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 680.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,441,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.30 and a 200 day moving average of $230.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

