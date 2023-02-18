Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,163 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Incyte Stock Up 1.0 %

INCY opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

