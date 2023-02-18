The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $80.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

