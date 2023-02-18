Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,347 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 448,549 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

