Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,382,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.52 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.