Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,360,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 151.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $192,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMAT opened at $46.38 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76.

