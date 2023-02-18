Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 29,375 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 112.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,690,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPQ opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

