Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,040 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.28 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

