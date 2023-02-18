iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IDU stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.