Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.21% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.74.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

