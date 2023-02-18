Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

