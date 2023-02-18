Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

