FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,049 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 116.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

